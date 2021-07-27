The Kitchen Magician's Seafood Paella

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fresh seafood is always a treat and we have a delicious recipe you can try out at home. Today, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, Owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company walks us through the steps of creating one-pot-wonder, Seafood Paella. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Seafood Paella

1/4 cup Extra virgin olive Oil, 1 Onion, diced, 1 bell pepper diced

4 cloves Garlic, 3 roma tomatoes, very finely diced (or 8 oz. tomato sauce)

Bay leaf, 1 teaspoon paprika, sweet or smoked

1 pinch saffron threads, Salt and pepper, ¼ cup white wine

¼ cup flat leaf Parsley chopped, divided

2 cups Spanish Rice

5 cups Clam stock

1/2 cup frozen peas

6 sprigs of thyme

½ lb. Jumbo Shrimp about 12 – peeled, tail on

1/2 lb. Mussels (about 10-12)

½ lb. littleneck clams

Lemons, for garnish

Instructions

1. Add olive oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell peppers and garlic and cook until the onion is translucent. Add chopped tomato, bay leaf, paprika, saffron salt and pepper. Stir and cook for 5 minutes. Add white wine and cook for 10 minutes. Taste and add salt if needed.

2. Add 2 tablespoons chopped parsley and rice to the pot. Cook for 1 minute.

3. Pour the broth slowly all around the pan and jiggle the pan to get the rice into an even layer.

4. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Give the pan a gentle shake back and forth just once or twice during cooking. Don't stir the rice so a crispy crust forms at the bottom of the pan called a socarrat.

5. Cook for about 15-18 minutes (uncovered), then nestle the shrimp, mussels and clams into the mixture, sprinkle peas on top and continue to cook (without stirring) for about 5 more minutes. Watch for most of the liquid to be absorbed and the rice at the top nearly tender.

6. Remove pan from heat and cover pan with a lid or tinfoil and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

7. Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon slices. Serve.

