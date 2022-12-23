The Jonny Lee Long Band presents ‘Winter Breeze’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band visits our show once again, but this time with a smooth jam! Today, they join us virtually to share their song Winter Breeze featuring vocalist Norma Long. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:00:55-05
