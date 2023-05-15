The impacts of A.I. on Financial Planning

RICHMOND, Va. -- The impacts of artificial intelligence are being felt in almost every area of our lives- even in the finance and banking industries. Financial Advisor, JB Bryan stopped by to share her insight on the topic. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday, and Sunday visit her website.
Posted at 12:02 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 12:02:04-04
