The Good Feet Store - Kihei Clark

Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:22:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kihei Clark, UVA Point Guard, and Jonathan Cotten, franchise owner of The Good Feet Store, tell Andrias how The Good Feet Store arch supports help on the basketball court. Kihei feels that the arch supports help him recover faster too. Jonathan lets us know that we do not have to be a D-I athlete to find relief with The Good Feet Store arch supports. You can find out more about The Good Feet Store at goodfeet.com/richmond, or by stopping by the store located at 12276 West Broad Street in Richmond.

    {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE*}

