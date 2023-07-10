The Girls for a Change Ambassador Program 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Girls for a Change are active in our community doing their part to support and uplift young women. Today, Angela Patton, CEO of Girls For a Change stopped by with Dr. Marcie Rice, Principal of Meadowbrook High School to share more about their Ambassador Program. Their program recruitment is happening today and tomorrow, from 4-7 pm at the Starbucks on Hull and Chippenham Pkwy. For more information, visit their website.

