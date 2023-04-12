Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The Garden Club of Virginia Presents Historic Garden Week 2023

Dorothea Martin, Chair of the Historic Richmond West Avenue Tour and Bonnie Cricchi, Co-chair of the Tuesday and Thursday Tours Westhampton/Three Chopt area tours shared more.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 12:07:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Historic Garden Week features nearly 200 private homes, gardens and historical sites. Dorothea Martin, Chair of the Historic Richmond West Avenue Tour and Bonnie Cricchi, Co-chair of the Tuesday and Thursday Tours Westhampton/Three Chopt area tours shared more.

Take a tour of one of these spectacular homes and gardens April 15-21, 2023.. For more information, visit the website. Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, orFacebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!