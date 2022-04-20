Watch
The Garden Club of Virginia Presents Historic Garden Week 2022

Missy Buckingham, president of Garden Club of Virginia and Richmond Tours Co-Chairs, Mignon Tucker and Amy Hudgens joined Jessica at the Cottrell House to share more about this year’s festivities.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 20, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Historic Garden Week features nearly 200 private homes, gardens and historical sites — on 28 tours in communities across the state. Missy Buckingham, president of Garden Club of Virginia and Richmond Tours Co-Chairs, Mignon Tucker and Amy Hudgens joined Jessica at the Cottrell House to share more about this year’s festivities.

Take a tour of one of these spectacular homes and gardens April 23rd through 30th. For more information, give them a call at 804-644-7776 or visit the website.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

