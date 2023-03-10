The Five Elements Cookbook: a guide to using medicinal foods in your cooking

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you're experienced or a novice when it comes to cooking with Traditional Chinese Medicine, a new book offers 50 nourishing recipes to eat for healing. It's called The Five Elements Cookbook.

Its author, Zoey Xinyi Gong, is a registered dietitian (R.D.) and Traditional Chinese Medicine chef. She joined Virginia This Morning to talk about how to incorporate medicinal foods seamlessly into your cooking to create a balanced harmony within your body. Plus, she shares a special recipe with us!

