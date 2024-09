RICHMOND, Va. -- Experience the magic of Broadway right here in the River City! Our friend Cindy Creasy with Broadway in Richmond stopped by to share all the details and what you should know about this upcoming season.

For ticket information, subscriptions, and more give them a call at 1-800-512-3635 or visit the website, www.BroadwayInRichmond.com. Connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/broadwayinrichmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BROADWAY IN RICHMOND*}