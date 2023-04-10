Watch Now
The ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ honors Military Medics & Corpsmen

Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs Excellence in Virginia Government Awards honors leaders in our community. Today, we shared more about the organization, Military Medics & Corpsmen.

Be sure to tune in to the ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ Special Presentation on CBS 6 Thurs. April 13th at 7:30PM. For more information, visit wilder.vcu.edu or connect on social media, @VCUWilderSchool.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

