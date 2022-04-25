Watch
The ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ honors Betty Mattice

The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will be honoring Betty Mattice at the 2022 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards on Tuesday, April 26th at noon.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will be honoring Betty Mattice at the 2022 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards on Tuesday, April 26th at noon. For ticket information, visit their website.

Be sure to tune in to the ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ Special Presentation on CBS 6 Wednesday. April 27th at 7:30PM. For more information, visit wilder.vcu.edu or connect on social media, @VCUWilderSchool.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

