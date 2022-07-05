The Divorce Diaries is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michele Traina is a performer, educator, and creator of multiple performance brands that carry a thread of healing through humor. Today, she joined us live via ZOOM to share more about her upcoming one-woman comedy show coming to our city July 28th at 9:20pm at the Firehouse Theatre. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 13:18:51-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Michele Traina is a performer, educator, and creator of multiple performance brands that carry a thread of healing through humor. Today, she joined us live via ZOOM to share more about her upcoming one-woman comedy show coming to our city July 28th at 9:20pm at the Firehouse Theatre. For more information, visit her website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.