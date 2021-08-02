Watch
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, a VMFA exhibition

Jessica Noll visited the Virginia Museum of Fine Art to speak with Paula Saylor-Robinson, VMFA's Director of Audience Development and Community Engagement, who shared a bit of what's to come from this fantastic exhibition.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 02, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s take a trip to the dirty south! Jessica Noll visited the Virginia Museum of Fine Art to speak with Paula Saylor-Robinson, VMFA’s Director of Audience Development and Community Engagement, who shared a bit of what’s to come from this fantastic exhibition.

Visit the VMFA now through September 6th to see their new exhibition, “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse.” The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is located at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-1400 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS*}

