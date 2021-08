RICHMOND, Va. -- Although those expecting a child may be hesitant about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, VCU Health recommends all pregnant individuals take it. Dr. Amanda Ritter, Obstetrician and Gynecologist at VCU Health joins our show to explain the facts behind these recommendations and even her personal experience. For more information, visit the VCU Health website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}