The Chan Hall Experience live on Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chan Hall Experience is a Richmond, VA based smooth jazz band to deliver the finest smooth jazz and r&b instrumentals. Today, they joined us live in-studio and shared two selections. Check them out at the following upcoming events:4/21/23 - “An Evening With Chan Hall” at The Len RVA - 15 North 17th St. Richmond, VA at 8pm

5/6/23 - Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center - 400 High St. Portsmouth, VA - 11am

5/21/23 - Chan Hall Album Release Concert - The Hidden Spot RVA - 7485 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA at 5pm

7/1/23 - Jazz Inside and Out - VMFA - 200 North Arthur Ashe Blvd. Richmond, VA - 8pm

