The Book Bar features Black and brown authors, creators and wine brands

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is National Read a Book Day! We visited The Book Bar, a bookstore and wine shop that opened in Richmond in February.

Every product in the store is from a Black or brown author, creative or wine brand.

Owner Krystle Dandridge talks to us about the inspiration for opening The Book Bar and more about what you’ll find inside. Watch the video above to see that conversation.

The Book Bar is located at 1311 E. Main Street in Richmond.

Click here for more information about the shop and the subscription box.

