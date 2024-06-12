RICHMOND, Va. -- Barb Lamb, Partner & Strategy Consultant with Big Spoon Co. joined us to share more about the Big Bite Workshop series happening the third Tuesday in the month until September, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Jill Donaldson, Founder of Pastry Base joined us to walk us through a fun and easy, allergen-free recipe.
The Big Bite Workshop series featuring featuring LillyBean Baking and Pastry Base
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 12, 2024
