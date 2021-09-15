Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The Battersea Foundation Antique Show and Trade Fair

items.[0].videoTitle
Martha Burton, Battersea Foundation Board member, stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming Battersea Foundation Antique Show and Historic Trade Fair happening September 18th and 19th.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 13:37:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 250 years The Battersea has stood as a representation of national history in our community. Martha Burton, Battersea Foundation Board member, stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming Battersea Foundation Antique Show and Historic Trade Fair happening September 18th and 19th. For more information, visit the Battersea Foundation website.

Find R Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.