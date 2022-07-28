The Band’s Visit comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The critically acclaimed Broadway show, The Band’s Visit is engaged at Altria Theater for eight performances through Sunday, July 31. Janet Dacal who plays Dina in the play joins us live to share more about the show and his experience on tour. Tickets and show information are available at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com and Altria Theater box office or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 13:30:37-04
