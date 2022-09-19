The Annual Sips on the Skyline Event at the Virginia War Memorial 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial is gearing up for the annual Sips on the Skyline Event happening Friday, September 23rd at 6:30 p.m. Today, Kathleen Owens, USN, Ret., and Chair of the VA War Memorial Foundation Board of Directors joined us along with Alison Kaufmann, another board member, who shared more about the event. For ticket information and more, visit the websit, www.vawarmemorial.org .

