RICHMOND, Va. -- Holly Byrd Miller, owner of Make Up by Holly and Realtor and Host, Leslie Marie Moseley stopped by the live show to share more about their upcoming watch party for their episode of The American Dream. It’s happening July 17th from 7 until 8 pm on Facebook live. For registration information, visit Holly’s website.
"The American Dream" featuring Holly Byrd Miller and Leslie Marie Moseley
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 11, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Holly Byrd Miller, owner of Make Up by Holly and Realtor and Host, Leslie Marie Moseley stopped by the live show to share more about their upcoming watch party for their episode of The American Dream. It’s happening July 17th from 7 until 8 pm on Facebook live. For registration information, visit Holly’s website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.