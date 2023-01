RICHMOND, Va. -- Rhodes and Alana Ritenour stopped by to share their new book, “The Adventures of Rhodes and Alana: School Bus Secret”. For more information, visit rhodesandalana.com.

Join them for book signings happening at BBGB in Carytown, on Sunday, January 15th from 2-3:30pm and at Twin Hickory Public Library in Glen Allen, on Monday, February 13th from 6:30-8pm.