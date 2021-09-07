The 8th annual Speakup5k

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation has been an instrumental part of our community for many years bringing awareness to mental health. Grace Gallagher, Executive Director of the foundation shared the details on their annual, “8th Annual SpeakUp5k” that’s coming up Saturday, September 11th. You can participate in person at Richmond’s Byrd Park or virtually. For more information about the SpeakUp5k, visit the Cameron K Gallagher Foundation website.

