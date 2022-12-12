The 8th Annual Bridging RVA Community Christmas Dinner

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 8th Annual Bridging RVA Community Christmas Day Dinner is coming up. Joining us live is Bridging RVA’s Executive Director Lee Ann Sawyer to share more about this year's event. To learn more about the Christmas Day Dinner, to donate, or volunteer please visit bridgingrva.org.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:21:16-05
