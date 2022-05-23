RICHMOND, Va. -- Tim Reid Productions presents the 6th Annual Cultural Fashion Showcase featuring both regional and international designers, happening June 3rd at the John Marshall Ballrooms here in Richmond. Actor and media executive Tim Reid, international host, producer, and designer, Salome Seifu, and designer, Derrick Sellers stopped by to share more about the event. Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the website, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/320914011447.

