The 60th Annual Fan District Holiday House Tour

Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. --The Fan District Association 60th Diamond Jubilee Holiday House Tour will be Saturday and Sunday, December 10th and 11th from noon to 5 PM each day. Today, Jess went out to preview one of the homes with Priscilla George, co-chair of the Fan District Holiday House Tour and Lacy Williams, a member of the Fan District Association. For tickets and more information visit their website. Learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

