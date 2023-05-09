The 5th Season of the Richmond Night Market

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Night Market is back for another great year featuring vendors, live art and more. Joining us to share more is Melody Short, Co-Founder of the Richmond Night Market, along with Alexandria Brown, founder and CEO of Seventh + Shire.

The Richmond Night Market season runs April through December, every second Saturday of the month from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at 17th Street Market - 100 N 17th St, in Richmond. For more information, visit their website, www.richmondnightmarketva.com.

