The 47th annual Hanover Tomato Festival returns to Pole Green Park July 11 & 12

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hanover’s favorite summer tradition is back! The 47th annual Hanover Tomato Festival will take place Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

Aaron Reidmiller and Marcy Durrer of Hanover County Parks and Recreation joined us in studio to share what we can expect this year.

This free, family-friendly event celebrates Hanover’s signature juicy tomatoes with live entertainment on two stages, nearly 100 vendors and a wide range of children’s activities — all centered around the beloved tomato.

It will all take place at Pole Green Park, located at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane in Mechanicsville. The festival is open Friday, July 11 from 5 to 9pm and again on Saturday, July 12 from 9am to 1pm.

Admission and parking are free.

Click here to learn more.