The 40th Annual Lebanese Food Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lebanese Food Festival is back with all your favorites this year! Our friend Sandra Joseph Brown stopped by to share a classic recipe, and a bit of what to expect from this year’s celebration! Join in the fun at the 2025 Lebanese Food Festival happening May 16th – 18th at Saint Anthony Church, 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen. For more information, visit www.LebaneseFoodFestival.com.

Lebanese Food Festival Favorite

Rolled Grape Leaves

Ingredients:

1 Jar of Orlando Grape Leaves

1 Lb Ground Lamb or Beef

¼ cup Lemon Juice

1 cup of uncooked, washed, and drained Rice

Add the Following:

Season to taste using the following:

⅛ t. Ground cinnamon

⅛ t. Ground allspice

1t. crushed mint.

Mix equal portions of lemon juice and liquid water, vegetable stock, or chicken stock of your choice in a quart pitcher.

Add:

½ t Salt

Drain and rinse grape leaves.

Turn the grape leaves dull side up.

Snip the stems from each grape leaf.

Individually, place one grape leaf onto a cutting board and place approximately 1 T. of meat mixture into the center of the grape leaf.

Spread the meat mixture into a 3-inch length about the diameter of your ring finger.

Place each rolled grape leaf into the stockpot, alternating each row.

Once finished, cover the top with leftover .

Place a ceramic dish on top of the grape leaves to weigh them down.

Add the liquid mixture to cover the top of the dish.

Medium heat to slow boil and reduce to a simmer.

Cook for approximately 45 minutes until the internal temperature is 180 degrees.