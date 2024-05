RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lebanese Food Festival is back with all your favorites this year! Our friend Sandra Joseph Brown stopped by to share a classic recipe, and a bit of what to expect from this year’s celebration! Join in the fun at the 2024 Lebanese Food Festival happening May 17th – 19th at Saint Anthony Church, 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen. For more information, visit www.LebaneseFoodFestival.com .

{THE TICKET GIVEAWAY HAS CLOSED}