The 38th Annual Lebanese Food Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lebanese Food Festival is back with all your favorites this year! Our friend Sandra Brown stopped by to share a classic recipe, and a bit of what to expect from this year’s celebration! Join in the fun at the 2023 Lebanese Food Festival happening May 19 – 21 at Saint Anthony Church, 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen. For more information, visit www.LebaneseFoodFestival.com.

Tabouli Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups of fine cracked wheat (Bulgur)

4 large tomatoes, finely chopped

2 bunches of scallions, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

½ cup of Olive oil

Juice of 2 lemons (about 6 Tablespoons)

Salt and pepper to taste

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon of Allspice,

2 bunches fresh parsley, picked and chopped

1 cup of finely chopped fresh mint or ¼ to 1/3 cup of dried mint

6 leaves of Romaine lettuce.

Rinse bulgur (cracked wheat), drain, then squeeze excess water out.

Place bulgar in large mixing bowl. Finely chop parsley, mint, scallions, (green onions) and tomatoes.

Place vegetables in layers on top of bulgur. Add spices and lemon juice.

Mix all ingredients together.

Best served chilled.

Use Romaine Lettuce, Pita bread or leafy green kale to pick up in bite size pieces

