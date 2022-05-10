The 37th Annual Lebanese Food Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lebanese Food Festival is back with all your favorites this year! Our friend Sandra Brown stopped by to share a classic recipe, Vegetarian “Lubia” and a bit of what to expect from this year’s celebration! Join in the fun at the 2022 Lebanese Food Festival happening May 13 – 15 at Saint Anthony Church, 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen. Feel free to place orders by phone at 804-718-8508 or at 804-718-8468. You can email orders to LebaneseFoodFestival@gmail.com .

Making Vegetarian “Lubia” – Green Beans w/Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

¼. Cup olive oil or (oil of your choice)

1 large diced onions

2 gloves of garlic or 1 t. of minced garlic

1 15 oz. can of Crushed Tomatoes

4 oz. of Stock. (Water or Vegetable Juice)

1 15 oz. Can of drained String Beans or (1 lb. of Fresh String Beans or 1 1lb. of Frozen String Beans)

½ t. of Allspice

Salt and Pepper to taste.

Sauté Onions and Garlic in Olive oil until caramelized.

Add String Beans, Crushed Tomatoes, Stock, Allspice, Salt and Pepper. Simmer on Medium heat for 30 minutes or until Sting Beans are tender to touch.

Serve hot over “Lebanese Rice.

