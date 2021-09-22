Watch
The 2nd Annual Helping our Community Event

Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica &amp; Rising Towards Success and Ryan King, Credit Representative of Dominion Energy sit down with Jessica to discuss what to expect at this year’s event.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 13:48:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning we are always happy to highlight organizations and events brought together to better our community! The 2nd Annual Helping Our Community event is coming up. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica & Rising Towards Success and Ryan King, Credit Representative of Dominion Energy sit down with Jessica to discuss what to expect at this year’s event.

The 2nd Annual Helping our Community Event will be held September 25th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dorey Park in Henrico. Real Talk with Monica and Rising Towards Success is located at 2545 BELLWOOD ROAD SUITE 202 in North Chesterfield. For more information, give them a call at 804-608-6407 or visit their website.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REAL TALK WITH MONICA}

