The 25th Annual Fur Ball 

Tabitha F. Teloar, Director of Communications with Richmond SPCA stopped by to share all the details along with DeVito, a pup who’s up for adoption!
Posted at 2023-10-31T15:19:43-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 15:19:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 25th Annual Fur Ball presented by the Richmond SPCA is happening Saturday, November 4th at 5:30 p.m. Tabitha F. Teloar, Director of Communications with Richmond SPCA stopped by to share all the details along with DeVito, a pup who’s up for adoption! For more information, visit their website.

