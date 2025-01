RICHMOND, Va. --Beau Beasley, Festival Director joined us to share more about what to expect at this year’s event. Stop by the 24th Annual Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival happening January 10th and 11th at 13191 Dawn Blvd in Doswell. For more information give them a call at 703-402-8338 or visit the website, www.vaflyfishingfestival.org.

***** ENJOY $5 OFF YOUR TICKET BY USING CODE: VA MORNING

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE 24TH ANNUAL VIRGINIA FLY FISHING & WINE FESTIVAL*}