RICHMOND, Va. -- The 20th Annual SCAN Progressive Dinner and Auction helps to support the ongoing mission of the organization. Executive Chef and Restaurateur MIke Ledesma joined us with a delicious seafood grits recipe and details about the incredible event happening Saturday, April 30th with cocktails and appetizers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4603 Sulgrave Road and dinners later on that evening at private residences. For more information, visit the SCAN Progressive Dinner and Auction website.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:42:20-04
