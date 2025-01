RICHMOND, Va. -- Frank Hopf, Director of Racing at Colonial Downs shared all the details regarding the upcoming 2025 Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs! Join in the fun happening March 15th at 12PM, doors open at 10:30AM. For more information,give them a call at (804) 966-7223 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA DERBY DAY AT COLONIAL DOWNS*}