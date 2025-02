RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Sally Guynn, artist and past president of the Bon Air Artists Association joined us along with Kerry Grey, Director of Philanthropy at World Pediatrics to share more about the 2025 Bon Air Artists Association Art Show starting with the reception on March 22nd from 5-9 PM and the free show on March 23rd from 12-5 PM.

For more information, visit the Bon Air Artist Association website.