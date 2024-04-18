Watch Now
The 2024 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is this Saturday!

Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s almost time for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k! Nan Callahan, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers shared more about the upcoming race happening THIS SATURDAY, April 20th!

The Health & Fitness Expo is where participants can come pick up their packets ahead of the race. It's happening today, April 18th from 3-7pm and April 19th from 11am-7pm.

For more information and to register, visit sportsbackers.com or connect on Facebook.

