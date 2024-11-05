The 2024 Richmond Jewish Food Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Jewish Food Festival is happening November 10th and 11h from Noon until 9 PM at Keneseth Beth Israel Synagogue in Richmond. President of the Synagogue, Chuck Lessin stopped by to share more. For more information, give them a call at 804-288-7953. For more information, visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND JEWISH FOOD FESTIVAL*}

