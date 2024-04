RICHMOND, Va. -- Katie Hardell, Sports Relations and Community Engagement Manager and Justin Andelin, General Manager of Metro Richmond Zoo joined us to share more about the upcoming Chesterfield Outdoor Fest. Take part in the event happening Saturday, April 13th at the Chesterfield County FairGrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield. For more information, visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CFIT AND CHESTERFIELD COUNTY*}