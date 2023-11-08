RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 VisArts Craft + Design Craft Show is right around the corner. Today, Geraldine Duskin of Art, Style, Design RVA joined us along with Diana Matthews of Mathews & Co. Studio to share more about the event. Join in the fun happening November 17th through November 19th at Main Street Station. For ticket information and more, visit craftanddesign.com.

