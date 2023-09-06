The 2023 Superhero 5K

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield Casa has been a cornerstone in our community- providing care to neglected children. Today, Mike Baum with Chesterfield Casa stopped by to share more about their Superhero 5K happening Sunday, October 5th at Westchester Commons. For registration information, visit their website.
