RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s get Richmond kids in on the fun of 10k Day! Jacki Quinlan, Director of Youth Programs for Sports Backers and Beth Shivak Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications at Atlantic Union Bank stopped by to share more about the Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini.

Join in the fun Saturday, April 22nd on Park Avenue.For more details and to register, visit sportsbackers.com or connect on Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}