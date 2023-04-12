The 2023 South Richmond Rotary Club Corvette Raffle and Casino Night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dreaming of tooling around town in a new Corvette? Here is your chance to win a brand new Corvette and support local charities too. Lisa Harrup, President of the South Richmond Rotary Club, Bere Todd, President Elect South Richmond Rotary, Kelley Kassay, Founder of Mason's Toy Box and James Howard, Founder of Veterans & Athletes United visited the show to share more. Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 1,700 will be sold! Casino Night is happening on April 22nd at ACCA Shrine Center on Bellevue Avenue. To purchase a raffle ticket or find out more about Casino Night, please visit www.southrichmondrotary.com or find them on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SOUTH RICHMOND ROTARY CLUB*}

