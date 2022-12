RICHMOND, Va. --Get ready for a night “Under the Stars”. The 11th Annual Richmond Mom Prom is happening Saturday, March 4th at 7 p.m. at the Richmond Marriott Hotel. This year’s prom benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Today, Shellie Smith & Amanda Moore stopped by to share more about this year’s celebration and how you can be a part. To purchase your ticket, visit their Facebook page .