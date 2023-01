RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival is back for another year of great food! We sat down with Elly Goldberg who shared more about this year’s event.

Enjoy sit-down meals, live entertainment, and vendors on Sun., Jan. 15th, and take-out only on Mon., Jan. 16th at The Weinstein Jewish Community Center at 5403 Monument Ave. in Richmond. Find All the info at RichmondJewishFoodFestival.com.

