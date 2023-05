RICHMOND, Va. -- Make the home of your dreams a reality! Jessica went out to visit with Danna Markland, CEO of the Home Building Association of Richmond, who shares details about this year’s Richmond Homearama.

Visit these show stopping homes June 3rd - 18th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 350 Becklow Avenue in Henrico 23233. For more information, give them a call at 804-282-0400 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND HOMEARAMA*}