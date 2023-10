RICHMOND, Va. -- The Pink Chair Project offers remote-controlled chairs for breast cancer patients to heal in comfort. Today, Heather Nicholas and Dori Abell stopped by the live show to share all the details on their Rockin’ Bowl Bash Fundraiser.

Take part in their event, October 10th from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at River City Roll, 939 Myers Street in Richmond. Tickets for this event are $30 per person ($100 for four tickets) including bowling, shoes, appetizers, and fun!