Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 2023 Pets on Parade 

Today, Kaicee Robertson and Renai Bowers of Fetch a Cure stopped by to share more about the event.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 13:15:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fetch a Cure is super excited about their upcoming “Pets on Parade”. Today, Kaicee Robertson and Renai Bowers of Fetch a Cure stopped by to share more about the event. Join in the fun happening Friday October 27th at Main Street Station. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!